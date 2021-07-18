Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,540 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

