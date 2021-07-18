Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,029 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.