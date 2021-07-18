Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €106.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GXI. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €87.50 ($102.94) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

