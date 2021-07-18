Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 293,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

