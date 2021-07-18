CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $267.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.31.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $249.96 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -347.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,662,004. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

