CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Downgraded by Barclays

CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CTTOF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

