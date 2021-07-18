Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Acquires $500,332.05 in Stock

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Lynne Morton bought 43,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $500,332.05.

Shares of CULL stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that provides banking products and services in Cullman County, Alabama. It accepts various deposit products that offers demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit and residential, commercial mortgage and commercial non-mortgage loans.

