Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Acquires $500,332.05 in Stock

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Director Lynne Morton bought 43,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $500,332.05.
Shares of CULL stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Cullman Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $44.00.
About Cullman Bancorp
