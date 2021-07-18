CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $674.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $2,823,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

