Cushing Asset Management LP Has $1.08 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 411,275 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 366,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 640,478 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 3,890,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.