Cushing Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Switch worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,715,563 shares of company stock worth $34,432,592 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,968. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.