Cushing Asset Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $2,226,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 617.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 215,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 185,136 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 551,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

