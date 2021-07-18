Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 176,365 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 693,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,365 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 3.9% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $35,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 1,882,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

