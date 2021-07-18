Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 327,974 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cushing Asset Management LP reduced its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327,974 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

PSXP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,132. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

