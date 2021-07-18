Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 6,467 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 6.5% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Targa Resources worth $57,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. 1,433,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,377. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

