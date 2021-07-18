CWV Chain (CWV) Market Cap Hits $5.36 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $5.36 million and $13,120.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00040032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00148427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,851.74 or 0.99925043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.