Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CYCN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.33. 342,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $8.96.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $733,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Slate Path Capital Lp purchased 961,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,482,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 74.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.