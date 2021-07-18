DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CAP opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Capitol Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

