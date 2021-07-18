Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $91.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84. Daifuku has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

