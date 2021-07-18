Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 52 week low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

