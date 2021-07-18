DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.60 million and $239,928.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.00 or 1.00109865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003176 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000474 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

