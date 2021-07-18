David M. Solomon Sells 13,700 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00.

NYSE GS opened at $364.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 51.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after purchasing an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.