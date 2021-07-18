David Schellhase Sells 3,333 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $140,219.31.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $146,052.06.

On Thursday, July 1st, David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Slack Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Slack Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.