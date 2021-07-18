David W. Gibbs Sells 1,354 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.