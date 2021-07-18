DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. 480,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,918. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89.

In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,298.92. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

