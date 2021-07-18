Decentralized Machine Learning Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,770.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $163,168.61 and approximately $2,770.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.87 or 0.00806403 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

