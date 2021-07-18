DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $466,395.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $466,395.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048805 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

