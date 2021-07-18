Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $22.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DK traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.58. 976,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,789. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

