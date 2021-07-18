Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.57. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

