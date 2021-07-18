Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells $762,000.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $762,000.00.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $645,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

