Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Elaine Rubin Sells 8,694 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Elaine Rubin sold 8,694 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $31,298.40.

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 166,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,057. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $232.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 345.12% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $111.49 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

