Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $136.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.04. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total value of $2,570,547.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,940 shares of company stock worth $10,090,648 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Oshkosh by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,177,000 after buying an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.