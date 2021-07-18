Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $98.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.62. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock worth $3,255,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

