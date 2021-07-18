Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.42 ($58.14).

DWNI opened at €51.72 ($60.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.94. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

