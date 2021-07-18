DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $185,467.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00812901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,306,924 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

