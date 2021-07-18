DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHX. B. Riley assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 655,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,120. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

