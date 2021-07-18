Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

DLR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.32. 738,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,424. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.