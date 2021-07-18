Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 141.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $344,171.21 and approximately $29.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,563.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,888.65 or 0.05983665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.22 or 0.01385204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.36 or 0.00374997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00131990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00625665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00389260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00294551 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,578,456 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.