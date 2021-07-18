DigitalNote Reaches Market Cap of $4.67 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $38,690.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.03 or 0.00637065 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,049,918,238 coins and its circulating supply is 4,903,522,605 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

