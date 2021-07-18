Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.35% of Malibu Boats worth $55,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $294,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.76. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

