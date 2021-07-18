Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $56.06 Million Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,614,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 455,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LG Display were worth $56,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter valued at $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth $845,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

