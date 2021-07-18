Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of NorthWestern worth $58,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NorthWestern by 883.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

