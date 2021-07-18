Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,953 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $55,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,768,000 after purchasing an additional 512,663 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,449,000 after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

