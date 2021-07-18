Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $53,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 142,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETH opened at $24.90 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $627.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

