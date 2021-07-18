Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $92.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.74. Diodes has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

