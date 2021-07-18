Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce sales of $23.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $97.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCBO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 74,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.62. Docebo has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

