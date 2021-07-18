Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report sales of $6.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $3,013,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $98.19. 1,453,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,462. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.