DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Major Shareholder Christopher D. Payne Sells 487,391 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) major shareholder Christopher D. Payne sold 487,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $8,290,520.91. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79.

On Thursday, May 20th, Christopher D. Payne sold 14,380 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,965,314.60.

Shares of DASH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.36. 1,158,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,124. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.65. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $867,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.