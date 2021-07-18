Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,700,000. Thoma Bravo Advantage accounts for 0.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned 5.86% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $10,006,000.

Shares of TBA stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

