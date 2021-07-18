Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 3.8% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $264,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $374.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.71. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

