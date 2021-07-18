Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Invests $25.96 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Stephens started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACVA opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,181,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

